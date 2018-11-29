Home International China-Argentina co-produce documentary series
Image result for China-Argentina co-produce documentary seriesChina and Argentina have jointly produced a documentary series to boost bilateral ties.

The two documentary series called “Glamorous Argentina” and “Glamorous China” will be broadcast simultaneously in China and Argentina today. The first of its kind collaboration for both sides aims at boosting mutual understanding.

The China Central Television (CCTV) produced the documentary “Glamorous Argentina.” spending 50 days in Argentina, interviewing 40 different people, from all walks of life.

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group, says cooperation between the two networks plays a key role in promoting China-Argentina cultural exchanges.

