Home Health Congo’s Ebola outbreak to last at least six more months – WHO
Congo’s Ebola outbreak to last at least six more months – WHO
Health
International
World News
0

Congo’s Ebola outbreak to last at least six more months – WHO

0
0
now viewing

Congo’s Ebola outbreak to last at least six more months – WHO

now playing

Ebola outbreak - East African countries prepare for emergency

now playing

Uganda opens two Ebola treatment units in the border with the DRC

now playing

Ebola outbreak in Congo is stabilizing - WHO chief

The Ebola outbreak in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which has already killed more than 200 people, is expected to last until mid-2019, the World Health Organization’s emergency response chief Peter Salama told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s very hard to predict timeframes in an outbreak as complicated as this with so many variables that are outside our control, but certainly we’re planning on at least another six months before we can declare this outbreak over,” he said.

Related Posts

Ebola outbreak – East African countries prepare for emergency

TVCN 0

Uganda opens two Ebola treatment units in the border with the DRC

TVCN 0

Ebola outbreak in Congo is stabilizing – WHO chief

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies