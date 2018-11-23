Home News Corrupt leaders won’t escape current anti-corruption dragnet – Buhari
Corrupt leaders won’t escape current anti-corruption dragnet – Buhari
News
Nigeria
0

Corrupt leaders won’t escape current anti-corruption dragnet – Buhari

0
0
now viewing

Corrupt leaders won’t escape current anti-corruption dragnet – Buhari

now playing

Magu meets UK authorities, begins Diezani's extradition process

now playing

Seven-storey building collapses in Port Harcourt

now playing

NDLEA uncovers illegal Methamphetamine laboratory in Imo

now playing

Police open Akwa Ibom Assembly complex after three days

now playing

#OffaRobbery: Gang leaders’ evidence enough to prosecute Saraki - Police

Image result for Corrupt leaders won't escape current anti-corruption dragnet - BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari has said leaders who undermine the economy by denying workers their benefits, while stuffing their personal accounts with public funds, will not escape the current anti-corruption dragnet.
He said this when he received an APC delegation from Benue State, led by Senator George Akume, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari said the Federal Government’s bailout to states and Paris Club funds were meant to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

The President said: “I honestly don’t know how people sleep when workers have not been paid. The workers have to pay rent, buy food, send their children to school, and they have healthcare to take care of.”

Related Posts

Magu meets UK authorities, begins Diezani’s extradition process

TVCN 0

Seven-storey building collapses in Port Harcourt

TVCN 0

NDLEA uncovers illegal Methamphetamine laboratory in Imo

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies