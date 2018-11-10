Home News Court affirms jurisdiction to hear suit against Akeredolu
Image result for Court affirms jurisdiction to hear suit against AkeredoluAn Abuja High court has ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear a suit filed by Olusegun Abraham, where he challenged the emergence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the APC governorship candidate in 2016.

He said Governor Akeredolu did not comply with the guidelines of the primary election.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, ruled that the court has jurisdiction to hear the suit as it is a pre-election matter.

Although he agreed the suit was wrongly commenced, he refused to strike it out as requested by the defendant.

 

