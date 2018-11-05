Court stops Kano Assembly from probing bribery allegation against Ganduje

A State High Court sitting in Kano has issued an interim injunction restraining the Kano State House of Assembly from investigating the bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The development followed a suit filed by the plaintiff Muhammad Zubair for himself and the representative of national coordinator of lawyers for sustainable democratization of Nigeria, against three defendants that includes Kano state house of assembly, chairman of investigative committee Baffa Babba Dan Agundi and the Attorney general of the state and commissioner of justice.

The presiding judge, Justice A T Badamasi ordered the parties involved to maintained status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The case has been adjourned to Monday 12th of November 2018 for hearing.

