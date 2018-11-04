CSOs in Ekiti carry out sensitization on Govt’s cash transfer initiative

Civil Society Organisations have embarked on the necessary sensitization towards the monitoring of the implementation of the Cash Transfer Programme of the Federal Government.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti, Executive Director of one of such NGOs explained that the fund being deployed in the Cash Transfer initiative is the recovered Abacha loot.

He added that it was agreed with the Switzerland Government and the World Bank before the repatriation of the stolen money that it would be used to assist poor Nigerians.

Twenty states in the federation, three of them in the Southwest including Ekiti are beneficiaries of the Cash Transfer Programme.

