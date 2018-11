The popular CSS bookshop house located at Broad-street Marina Lagos, is currently on Fire. The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

Fire fighters, Lasema and the Police are already at the scene of the fire.

Traffic is gradually building up at the Odunlami axis of Marina because of the fire.

Back in February 2017, a similar fire incident occurred at the popular bookshop.

