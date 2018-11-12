Customs intercept container load of military uniforms, other contraband in PortHarcourt

The Nigerian Customs Services have intercepted yet another shipment of contraband goods into the country.

Luck ran out on the illegal importers of military uniform as customs impounded the contraband. Officers stopped the consignment at the ports in Onne, the third such seizures in five months,

In July 2018, vigilant customs officers intercepted a shipment of military camouflage uniforms at the Ports in Onne, Rivers State.

About a month later in August, another one by forty feet container laden with similar items was also tracked down to this same port.

Now three months after, customs officers have intercepted yet another container load of military uniforms.

the Customs Comptroller, Area 2 Command, Saidu Galadima says investigations are ongoing but expresses concern about the connection between the illegal importations and the country’s security challenges.

Other items also seized include one thousand jerrycans of vegetable cooking oil and 55 containers loaded with 28,000 bags of foreign rice.

Both seizures were falsely declared by the importers and are valued at a total of about 373 million naira.

