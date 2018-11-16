Damaging effect of Tramadol on human

Tramadol, a narcotic-like pain reliever used to treat moderate to severe pain has now become a drug wildly abused across the country.

This lead the Federal Government to ban the drug in May of 2018 due to the damaging effect it has on individual when it is being abused.

But little do the abusers of this drug know that the drug has a damaging effect on humans.

Some of which are, Gastrointestinal pain,Depression, Agitation,Diarrhea,Numbness, Hallucinations, Paranoia,Confusion.

This led the customs swinging into action by making sure that all borders and ports are secured of this deadly drug.

In February, 2018, the Sokoto Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted 465 packs of Tramadol worth N5 million.

Between February 6 and 7, the Apapa Area Command impounded four 40-feet containers loaded with prohibited Tramadol pharmaceutical products with duty paid value of over N110 million. .

In May, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) impounded many cartons of Tramadol estimated at about 4000 kg at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

