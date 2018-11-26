Home Entertainment Davido, Tiwa Savage, others bag 2018 AFRIMA awards
Davido, Tiwa Savage, others bag 2018 AFRIMA awards
Entertainment
International
Music
World News
0

Davido, Tiwa Savage, others bag 2018 AFRIMA awards

0
0
now viewing

Davido, Tiwa Savage, others bag 2018 AFRIMA awards

now playing

Musical artistes, promoters call for synergy to promote Africa music globally

The 5th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA held in Accra, Ghana on November, 24, 2018 had in attendance music stars, dignitaries, and music lovers across the continent.

The annual music event seeks to celebrate and reward African talents who have done exceedingly well in the year.

With a total of 36 categories, the 5th AFRIMA winners are culled from the Regional and Continental categories.

In addition, special recognition awards fully decided by the International Committee of AFRIMA is awarded to individuals who have impacted positively to the world using their craft.

The 5th AFRIMA Legendary awards was given to the internationally recognized South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

The music legend, who is “dubbed Princess of Africa” has a career span of over 30 years with several hit albums, has performed for notable personalities within and outside the country.

 

Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode was awarded a special recognition for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Arts and Tourism sector of Lagos state.

Most importantly, the role Lagos state played as official host of AFRIMA in its last 4 years from 2014 – 2017.

In what turned out to be an emotional moment for the audience, a special recognition awards was given to one of Ghana’s music veteran, Teddy Osei, the leader of the famous Osadebe group, an Afropop band created in 1969.

The veteran who was helped to the stage in a wheelchair had been suffering from a mild stroke, but was overwhelmed by such great honour.

 

The list of the winners of different categories includes:

REGIONAL CATEGORY:

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa:
-Daphne / Cameroon / Jusqu’à La Gare

 

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa:

-Fally Ipupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback & Naz

 

Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa:

-Betty G / Ethiopia / Mengedegna

 

Best male Artiste in Eastern Africa:

-Bebe Cool / Uganda / Freedom

 

Best female Artiste in Northern Africa:

-Lyna Mahyem ft Medi Meyz /Algeria / Bye Bye

 

Best male Artiste in Northern Africa:

-Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / Ya Mraya

 

Best female Artiste in Southern Africa:

-Shekhinah / South Africa / Please Mr

 

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa:

-Nasty C / South Africa / Jungle

 

Best female Artiste in Western Africa:

-Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / Ma Lo Ft. Wizkid & Spellz

 

Best male Artiste in Western Africa:

-Davido / Nigeria / Fia

 

5TH AFRIMA WINNERS CONTINENTAL CATEGORY
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

-Betty G / Ethiopia / Wegegta

 

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:

-Davido / Nigeria / FIA

 

BEST AFRICAN VIDEO:

-Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / Nigeria

 

BEST AFRICAN ACT IN DIASPORA:

-Hazel Mak / Malawi / Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay Grin

 

BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION:

-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba

 

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY:

-Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & Davido

 

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN DANCE OR COREOGRAPHY:

-Mr P. / Nigeria / Ebeano

 

BEST AFRICAN DJ:

-Afrotronix / Chad / OyO

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO:

-Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. Zanda Zakuza

 

BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND:

– Toofan / Togo / Money

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP HOP:

-M.ANIFEST FT KING PROMISE / Ghana / ME NE WOA

 

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ

-Sibusiso Mashiloane / South Africa / Niza

 

BEST AFRICAN RAPPER OR LYRICIST:

-Falz / Nigeria / La Fête

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP
-2Baba / Nigeria / Amaka Ft. Peruzzi

 

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN RAGGA, REGGAE & DANCEHALL:

-Stonebwoy / Ghana / Hero

 

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R ‘N’ B & SOUL:

-Praiz / Nigeria / Champagne and Flowers

 

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK

– Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh / Egypt / Ekaa Maksour

 

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL:

-Irene Namatovu / Uganda / Nsambila Nyuma Nga Janzi

 

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

-Sandra Nankoma / Uganda / Kaddugala

 

BEST MALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC:

-Sarkodie / Ghana / Glory Ft. Yung

 

MOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA:

-Kuami Eugene / Ghana / Confusion

 

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

-Fresh VDM / Togo / Fia

 

REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT:
-Betty G / Ethiopia / Ere Manew

 

SONG OF THE YEAR:
-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Akwaaba / Ghana

 

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR:

-Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo Chibiya II / South Africa / Different Ft. Mariechan

 

AFRICAN FANS’ FAVOURITE:

-Nedy Music / Tanzania / One and Only Ft. Ruby.

Related Posts

Musical artistes, promoters call for synergy to promote Africa music globally

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies