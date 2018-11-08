D’banj signs fresh deal with Sony Music, to release new single ‘Shake It’ Nov. 9th

Nigeria’s foremost entertainer, D’banj, also known as the Kokomaster, has signed a fresh deal to join the Sony Music Africa family.

News of the music distribution deal hit the internet yesterday. This was after a close source to both parties shared pictures from the deal signing online.

Tomorrow, Friday the 9th of November, the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner will release a new single. The song titled ‘Shake It’ is however, said to feature Mavin songstress, Tiwa Savage.

