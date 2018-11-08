Home Entertainment D’banj signs fresh deal with Sony Music, to release new single ‘Shake It’ Nov. 9th
D'banj signs fresh deal with Sony Music, to release new single 'Shake It' Nov. 9th
Nigeria’s foremost entertainer, D’banj, also known as the Kokomaster, has signed a fresh deal to join the Sony Music Africa family.

News of the music distribution deal hit the internet yesterday. This was after a close source to both parties shared pictures from the deal signing online.

Tomorrow, Friday the 9th of November, the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner will release a new single. The song titled ‘Shake It’ is however, said to feature Mavin songstress, Tiwa Savage.

