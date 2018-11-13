Defence chief emphasises timely gathering, sharing of intelligence

Nigeria’s Defence Attaches and Advisers are meeting in Abuja to work out modalities for tackling emerging threats to the country’s security. The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman, noted that widespread conflicts have negatively affected the country’s unity and stresses the need for timely gathering and transmission of intelligence that will help the authorities take action.

Defence Correspondent Sifon Essien reports that the gathering is to take a look at the county’s security threats and how to confront them as the officers understand that as much as globalization is helping to bridge development gaps, the negative impact on security is enormous.

Widespread conflicts in the country continue to threaten the unity and peaceful coexistence of residents, a situation the Chief of Defence Intelligence said is made worse by the activities of non-state actors who spread fake news.

The way forward, according to these security chiefs, is effective intelligence gathering that will help the authorities take action to check the evolving security challenges.

The Defence Attaches and Advisers expect that by Friday, they would have developed an inclusive strategy to improve security in the country.

