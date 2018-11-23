Don’t influence members’ choice, Christian Forum warns pastors

Ahead of the 2019 general election, pastors in the Northern part of Nigeria have been advised not to influence the choice of their members.

The leadership of Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace stated this in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State during its annual conference. It charged Christian faithful to work towards unity of the nation before, during and after the polls.

National president of the forum, Bishop Japhet Mbayor, who declared the event open admonished pastors to have the fear of God and vote according to their conscience and conviction of the credibility of aspirants.

