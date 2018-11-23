Home News Don’t influence members’ choice, Christian Forum warns pastors
Don’t influence members’ choice, Christian Forum warns pastors
News
Nigeria
0

Don’t influence members’ choice, Christian Forum warns pastors

0
0
now viewing

Don’t influence members’ choice, Christian Forum warns pastors

now playing

Okorocha calls for elections of credible leaders

now playing

2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

now playing

More voters, political parties responsible for hike in election budget- INEC

now playing

Appeal Court gives NASS victory over 2019 election sequence rRe-ordering

now playing

Only unity can solve Nigeria's challenges, says Bafarawa

Image result for Northern Christian Forum warns pastorsAhead of the 2019 general election, pastors in the Northern part of Nigeria have been advised not to influence the choice of their members.

The leadership of Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace stated this in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State during its annual conference. It charged Christian faithful to work towards unity of the nation before, during and after the polls.

National president of the forum, Bishop Japhet Mbayor, who declared the event open admonished pastors to have the fear of God and vote according to their conscience and conviction of the credibility of aspirants.

 

Related Posts

Okorocha calls for elections of credible leaders

TVCN 0

2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

TVCN 0

More voters, political parties responsible for hike in election budget- INEC

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies