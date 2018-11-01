DPR urges petrol marketers to ignore price hike rumours

Marketers of petroleum products across the country have been urged to ignore all rumours making the rounds on the review of petroleum prices.

Zamfara state Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources DPR, Haruna Ango disclosed this in Gusau after a routine inspections of filling Stations across the state.

TVC News Correspondent In Zamfara state Ibrahim Bello reports that the routine inspection exercises by the DPR to filling stations was to ensure compliance and prevent sharp practices.

The Zamfara state DPR Controller, Haruna Ango expressed satisfaction that some filling stations are selling the commodity below the government approved price of one hundred and fourty five Naira per litre.

He dispel the rumour that the federal government is planning to review the prices of the petroleum products across the country.

Ango also called on petroleum marketers and consumers not to resort to panic buying as the products are available all over the country.

The enforcement team visited some filling stations in Kwatar Kwashi, Bungudu and Tsafe Local government areas of the state .

