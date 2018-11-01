Home News Dry season: FG partners Nasarawa govt. to forestall herdsmen/farmers crises
Dry season: FG partners Nasarawa govt. to forestall herdsmen/farmers crises
News
Nigeria
0

Dry season: FG partners Nasarawa govt. to forestall herdsmen/farmers crises

0
0
now viewing

Dry season: FG partners Nasarawa govt. to forestall herdsmen/farmers crises

now playing

FG says clashes across Nigeria not connected to ethnicity or religion

now playing

Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba

now playing

11 killed in shooting by suspected herdsmen militia in Plateau

now playing

Policeman arrested for allegedly selling arms to herders in Plateau

now playing

Farmers Association seeks conducive environment to operate

Image result for Dry season: FG partners Nasarawa govt. to forestall herdsmen/farmers crisesAs the dry season draws nearer, the Federal Government in conjunction with the Nasarawa State Government has organized a stakeholders meeting in order to forestall crises between farmers/herdsmen. The meeting which was organized by the Presidential Committee on the farmers/herders crisis, seeks to serve as a guide for key players on the early warning and action mechanism, for the month of November and February.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam reports that dry season in the northern part of Nigeria comes with non- availability of rainfall which leads to the scarcity of pastures for cattle.

This situation, compels marauding herdsmen to search for greener pastures for their herds in the North Central part of the country which often leads to a faceoff between farmers/herdsmen.

To prevent this recurring incident the history of the country, the Federal government entered into partnership with the Nasarawa State Government to proffer solution to it.

For the Nasarawa State Government, the community base conflict resolution mechanism is the sure way to ending the crises.

But the traditional rulers want the government to put an end to underage herding in the country.

The Meeting was attended by members of the Nasarawa State Security Council, Presidential Committee on Farmers/Herdsmen crises, Traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state.

Related Posts

FG says clashes across Nigeria not connected to ethnicity or religion

TVCN 0

Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba

TVCN 1

11 killed in shooting by suspected herdsmen militia in Plateau

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies