DSS arrests Boko Haram’s medic, members of a gun running syndicate

Following the earlier successes recorded by the Department of State Services (DSS) in apprehending high profile kidnappers and gun runners across the country, Public Relations Officer of the Service, Peter Afunanya has revealed some of its recent feats to the public.

“On 9th November, 2018, at Sabon Birni Village, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State, a DSS-Military Joint Operation Team apprehended Yusuf SALISU (aka BALA), a medic for kidnappers and the Boko Haram Sect. Until his arrest, suspect operated a medicine store and regularly treated wounded kidnappers or their victims.

“He is also linked with thirteen (13) high profile Boko Haram Commanders already on the wanted list of security agencies. Relatedly, on 7th November, 2018, at Mararaban-Jos, also in Igabi LGA, another notorious kidnapper, Muhammad MUSA (aka ZARA) was arrested while perfecting plans to kidnap a Lawmaker and a prominent personality in Kaduna and Kano States respectively.

“It would be recalled that a suspected gunrunner, Dare OKUNWOLA (aka BODA) had earlier been arrested by the Joint Team in Jos. His associates who include Kim DUNG (a local AK-47 Rifle fabricator), Hubert AKUBULO (aka Okafor), Chidi Ezubebem STANLEY and Elochukwu Chidiebere OGUABIA have also been arrested. During the operation, one thousand, one hundred and sixty three (1163) rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the group. Two (2) other members of the gang, Bitrus BADUNG and Emeka OBI are still at large.

“On 13th November, 2018, at Rafin-Guza, Kaduna State, Umar NUHU, a member of ISWA and a close associate of Liman MAITUKWANE (the current leader of Ansaru Group) was arrested by the Joint Team. This group is responsible for the several attacks on Military Bases in the North- East. Similarly, on 14th November, 2018, at Gayawa, Ungogo LGA, Kano State, the Service apprehended Jafar UMAR, a suspected member of the Boko Haram sect.

“In another operation on 16th November, 2018, Shuaibu SHEHU, a kidnap kingpin and cattle rustler was arrested at Gumel, Jigawa State while on transit. Items recovered from him were one (1) AK-47 Rifle, one (1) locally made Pistol, two (2) Military uniforms, sixty-Four (64) cows, four (4) Donkeys and some Rams. Other members of his gang were also arrested and they include: Abdulkarim DAUDA, Adamu USAINI, Umar ADAMU, Usaini SHEDE from whom locally made pistols and two (2) machetes were recovered during a search.

“On 15th November, 2018 at Fulani settlement, Zango Village, Lokoja, a suspected kidnapper, Ibrahim MUHAMMADU, who has carried out several kidnap operations in Kogi state was arrested. His latest victim was a nine (9) year old boy, Beddi MUHAMMADU earlier kidnapped on 4th November, 2018.

“The arrest of these suspects further signifies major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping and terrorism. The Service, therefore, pledges to sustain these efforts aimed at ridding the country of all forms of criminality. Every law abiding person is enjoined to be patriotic and volunteer useful information that will help accomplish this task. While extending gratitude to sister agencies whose unrelenting efforts have guaranteed these successes. The Service is confident that adequate security will be emplaced during and after the yuletide and election periods,”he stated.

