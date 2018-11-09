DSS arrests high profile criminals in Kaduna state

In its determination to contain the menace of kidnapping, the Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested high profile kidnappers and notorious elements in different locations of the State and beyond.

Five members of a dreaded kidnap gang whose operations span between Kaduna and Katsina States were apprehended last month. After a preliminary investigation, the group’s hideout in Katsina State was raided. This led to the arrest of two (2) other members of the group.

Ohter arrests of suspected gunrunners, renowned cultists, and serial kidnappers have also been carried out.

Investigations have so far uncovered leads that will enable the Service and other sister agencies to address the the menace of kidnaping in the country while suspects will undoubtedly be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The DSS reassures the public that the tempo of these operations will not only be sustained, but strengthened for greater impact on the well being of residents.

Share this: Tweet



