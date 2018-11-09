DSS nabs bomb expert, recovers arms, ammunition

A moment of respite has been recorded in the fight against terror in Nigeria as the Department of State Service announced it has arrested an Islamic State bomb expert in Adamawa State.

It also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from kidnap kingpins, who have been terrorising parts of Kaduna, Katsina and other parts of Nigeria in recent time

According to the DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the arrest of the suspects followed its collaboration with the military to comb the hideouts of the bandits

The raid follows the abduction and killing of the traditional ruler of Adara Kingdom, HRH Maiwada GALADIMA in Kaduna State.

