Home News DSS nabs bomb expert, recovers arms, ammunition
DSS nabs bomb expert, recovers arms, ammunition
News
Nigeria
0

DSS nabs bomb expert, recovers arms, ammunition

0
0
now viewing

DSS nabs bomb expert, recovers arms, ammunition

now playing

121 Nigerians return from Libya - NEMA

now playing

Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to Paris Peace Forum

now playing

Ondo state Speaker, Deputy impeached over gross misconduct

now playing

I am not behind Oshiomhole’s alleged detention - Amosun

now playing

IMF warns Nigeria on rising debt service to revenue ratio

Image result for DSS nabs bomb expert, recovers arms, ammunitionA moment of respite has been recorded in the fight against terror in Nigeria as the Department of State Service announced it has arrested an Islamic State bomb expert in Adamawa State.

It also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from kidnap kingpins, who have been terrorising parts of Kaduna, Katsina and other parts of Nigeria in recent time

According to the DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the arrest of the suspects followed its collaboration with the military to comb the hideouts of the bandits

The raid follows the abduction and killing of the traditional ruler of Adara Kingdom, HRH Maiwada GALADIMA in Kaduna State.

Related Posts

121 Nigerians return from Libya – NEMA

TVCN 0

Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to Paris Peace Forum

TVCN 0

Ondo state Speaker, Deputy impeached over gross misconduct

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies