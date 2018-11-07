Home News DSS parade suspected murderers of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima
DSS parade suspected murderers of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima
News
Nigeria
0

DSS parade suspected murderers of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima

0
0
now viewing

DSS parade suspected murderers of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima

now playing

CAF unveils categories for the 2018 CAF Awards

now playing

Attack on Deputy Senate president a burglary, not assassination attempt – Police

now playing

Again, El-Zakzaky denied bail

now playing

Movement restriction in Kaduna over trial of El-Zakzaky today

now playing

Setback for Trump as Democrats seize control of U.S. House of Representatives

Barely a week after the gruesome murder of Dr.Maiwada Galadima, a first class traditional ruler of Adara chiefdom in Kaduna state, the DSS have arrested and paraded some suspects allegedly connected to the murder.

One of them according to the DSS, is a marked Boko Haram member.

The DSS said the suspects demanded N100m as ransom but the family was said to have only afforded six million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira which was delivered to the suspects.

But still, they ‘wasted’ the revered monarch

It’s a 20 man gang according to the DSS authorities. They say they are on the trail of the rest, promising to stop at nothing until they are arrested and made to face justice

Related Posts

CAF unveils categories for the 2018 CAF Awards

TVCN 0

Attack on Deputy Senate president a burglary, not assassination attempt – Police

TVCN 0

Again, El-Zakzaky denied bail

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies