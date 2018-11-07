DSS parade suspected murderers of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima

Barely a week after the gruesome murder of Dr.Maiwada Galadima, a first class traditional ruler of Adara chiefdom in Kaduna state, the DSS have arrested and paraded some suspects allegedly connected to the murder.

One of them according to the DSS, is a marked Boko Haram member.

The DSS said the suspects demanded N100m as ransom but the family was said to have only afforded six million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira which was delivered to the suspects.

But still, they ‘wasted’ the revered monarch

It’s a 20 man gang according to the DSS authorities. They say they are on the trail of the rest, promising to stop at nothing until they are arrested and made to face justice

Share this: Tweet



