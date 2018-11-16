Home Business ECOWAS Parliament recommends adoption of single currency
ECOWAS Parliament recommends adoption of single currency
Business
International
News
Nigeria
West Africa
0

ECOWAS Parliament recommends adoption of single currency

0
0
now viewing

ECOWAS Parliament recommends adoption of single currency

now playing

Appeal Court reduces ex-governor Dariye's jail term

now playing

Strike: FG, ASUU meeting end in deadlock

now playing

Police take over Anambra Assembly Complex over leadership tussle

now playing

Legal practitioners express concerns over delay in supreme court cases

now playing

8 Nigerians make 2019 `Forbes 30 under 30 list’

Image result for ECOWAS Parliament recommends adoption of single currencyThe adoption of a single currency in Africa has been identified as a viable way of integrating trade and removing all obstacles to free trade and movement in ECOWAS member States.This was disclosed by participants at the opening of the 2nd ordinary session of the 2018 ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja on Thursday.

Developing Intra-community trade is a sore point constantly raised when when the issue of the economic development of African countries is discussed.

Presently intra-community trade in Africa stands at 15% while trade at European Union is at 70%
The Speaker, National Assembly of Niger Republic believes this is not good enough and he insists it is a situation frican legislators must seek to turn around.

Many of the lawmakers believe instituting an African free Trade zone would help.  With over 1 billion people in Africa, they insist many more countries buying into signing African free trade zone will make the continent the largest free trade zone in the world with an expected GDP of about $2.5trillion and trade volume in the region to move from 15%to 60% by 2022.

Other issues on the agenda at the parliamentary meeting  included the consideration of the budget of all ECOWAS institutions, mitigating Irregular migration and trafficking, areas of support for the G5 sahel alliance and other breakout sessions by partnering organizations.

The ECOWAS Parliament is hoping to use its influence in helping to achieve even  socio-economic growth,  development and peace among all African Nations.

 

Related Posts

Appeal Court reduces ex-governor Dariye’s jail term

TVCN 0

Strike: FG, ASUU meeting end in deadlock

TVCN 0

Police take over Anambra Assembly Complex over leadership tussle

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies