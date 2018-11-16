EFCC detains criminal attorney Charles Adeogun-Phillips

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has detained a former prosecutor for the federal government, Charles Adeogun-Philips.

The International Criminal Attorney was arrested outside the agency’s Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi, Lagos state, where he had been representing a client.

Adeogun-Phillips had been invited to the EFCC office to explain the whereabouts of his client, Dauda Lawal, the APC governorship candidate in Zamfara state.

He stated in a letter to the EFCC last Friday, that Mr. Lawal is currently abroad and requested for more time to respond to the invitation.

No reason has been given by the EFCC, for his detention

