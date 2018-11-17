EFCC will account for funds recovered – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said he has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to account for all the money it recovered.The president, who disclosed he has not relaxed his drive to rid the country of Corruption, however admitted that fighting corruption takes longer time especially with the need to adhere to the rule of law.

Buhari said he is doing his best to fulfill his electoral promises of securing the country, fighting corruption and resuscitating the economy.

Timeline on EFCC’s recovered funds

Meanwhile, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu says the anti graft agency has recovered about N500bn.

He said the commission has secured 486 convictions from November 2015 until date

.

Below are some of the notable recoveries made by the EFCC.

A Court in Lagos ordered the final forfeiture of $153 million allegedly belonging to former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani allison-Madueke.

And On the 5th of February, another Court ordered the forfeiture of about N292 million allegedly stolen from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

On June the 6th, 2017, the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the forfeiture of about N13billion found in Flat 7B, Osborne Towers.

And same year, Court ordered the forfeiture of N449.6 million found in an abandoned Bureau De Change shop on Victoria Island.

Even the uniformed men are not spared in the Campaign against corruption as Court ordered the forfeiture of N1.8 billion recovered from a former Chief of Naval Staff, Dele Ezeoba.

On April the 26th, Court ordered the forfeiture of N1.4 Billion belonging to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to the Federal Government.

And in July, 2017, EFCC said it recovered 328.9 billion from major oil marketers ,nine of them in one year!

In December of the same year, the EFCC recovered more than N27.7billion from six banks being unremitted withholding tax on dividends.

On March 27, 2017, EFCC recovered N500 million from First Generation Mortgage Bank which was allegedly diverted by a governor out of his share of N19billion Paris Club Refunds.

Still in 2017, EFCC secured the refund of N220 million by Wasp Networks.

EFCC said it recovered more than N1billion from a former military administrator, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner, former ministers and some Independent National Electoral Commission.

Share this: Tweet



