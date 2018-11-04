Ekiti PDP removes Fayose, elects Olujimi new leader

The crisis precipitated within the PDP in Ekiti State by the alleged illegal withdrawals from the bank account of the party has led to the dissolution of the State Working Committee blamed for the illegal withdrawals.

A stakeholders meeting of the party in Ado Ekiti also took other far reaching revolutions which include the freezing of the bank account of the party and the recognition of Senator Biodun Olujimi as the leader of the party in the state and the entire southwest.

A former state lawmaker read the resolutions reached at the stakeholders meeting to newsmen after the close door meeting.

