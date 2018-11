Former governor of old Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure credible polls in 2019. In an exclusive interview with TVC News in Abuja, the Harvard-trained Economist turned politician and member of Ohaneze, the Igbo socio-cultural group, also revealed that Peter Obi emerged as the Vice Presidential candidate of Nigeria’s leading opposition party, in a keenly contested poll.

