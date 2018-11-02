Ex-UK foreign secretary, Boris gives up hope of succeeding Theresa May

Former Uk Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson has given up hope of succeeding Theresa May as both Prime Minister and party Leader.

Friends of Johnson say he fears coming “fourth or fifth” in the race to replace the prime minister.

Earlier this year, Boris was clearly the conservative’s favourite but his support among the MPs has plummeted following his resignation as foreign secretary and subsequent attacks on May, including the suggestions that she had put a “suicide vest” around Britain and should be prosecuted for betraying the country in Brexit negotiations.

The former foreign secretary was earlier this year the clear bookies’ favourite to succeed Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.

However, his support among Conservative MPs has plummeted following his resignation as foreign secretary and subsequent attacks on May, including the suggestions that she had put a “suicide vest” around Britain and should be prosecuted for betraying the country in Brexit negotiations.

Friends of Boris are of the opinion that he may not even enter the next race for Conservative leader.

“If Boris think the chances are against him, he won’t go for it. He doesn’t want to be humiliated by coming fourth or fifth”

Others said that Johnson’s support has collapsed in the party.

“I think Boris’ popularity is descending very quickly” .

“I think his behaviour, his comments, his language, is going down really really badly with the parliamentary party and the utter disloyalty as well is going down really really badly, and actually increasingly with local constituencies.

“I’ve got a lot of local members in my association who were real Boris fans and staunch Brexiteers, big supporters of Boris. Now they’re like ‘can you just shut this guy up. He is doing untold damage to the party.'”

They added that the growing sense in the party was that Johnson would ultimately decide not to run for leader.

“I don’t think Boris will do it in the end because he will realise the same as last time, he will bottle it because he will realise he doesn’t have the support and it will be embarrassing what poor support he has.”

Johnson pulled out of the last Conservative leadership race after failing to win enough support from MPs.

The former foreign secretary and mayor of London remains popular among Conservative activists.

Share this: Tweet



