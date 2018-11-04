Home Business F.G, Organised labour will continue negotiations – Labor minister
F.G, Organised labour will continue negotiations – Labor minister
Business
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

F.G, Organised labour will continue negotiations – Labor minister

0
0
now viewing

F.G, Organised labour will continue negotiations – Labor minister

now playing

Tech manufacturer releases world’s first commercial foldable smartphone

now playing

Human Rights: UNHCR to review records of Nigeria, 13 other countries

now playing

Late Major Gen. Alkali buried at the National Mosque in Abuja

now playing

More than 10,000 families reside in six IDP camps in Niger state - ActionAid

now playing

U.N condemns Boko Haram attack on IDP camp in Borno

The Federal Government is hoping to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress today, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.

A statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige,said the meeting which would involve organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November the 5th, at the same venue.

Related Posts

Tech manufacturer releases world’s first commercial foldable smartphone

TVCN 0

Human Rights: UNHCR to review records of Nigeria, 13 other countries

TVCN 0

Late Major Gen. Alkali buried at the National Mosque in Abuja

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies