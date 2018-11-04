F.G, Organised labour will continue negotiations – Labor minister

The Federal Government is hoping to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress today, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.

A statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige,said the meeting which would involve organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November the 5th, at the same venue.

