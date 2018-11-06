Home News Fashola denies siphoning public funds to finance Buhari’s reelection
Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has denied allegations that his ministry is siphoning public funds to support the re-election campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2019 General election.

Fashola was reacting to questions from newsmen in Sokoto on a document circulating on social media about his ministry contributing money for the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming general election.

Fashola admitted he saw the document but stressed that though every political campaign needs money, but not under his watch will anyone divert tax payers money to fund political party campaign

Fashola stated;

“ I have seen the the document , it was sent to me and when you see it , you will see the minute on it , saying , ‘ Please advise . ’

“ That is a very serious word from the ministry to say nothing will happen ”

He however enlightened the public to know that Governmennt is not a place to play politics with public fund .

“ I raised some of this observation during the last administration when the then Minister for Finance was attending rallies with Transformation Ambassador of Nigeria , ( TAN ) .

“ This doesn’t happen in any other democracy . ”

He however gave a pass mark to President Muhammadu Buhari administration for building more infrastructure than the previous governance .

“ I can say confidently that we are constructing at least one road in every state of the country . If you go back to last administration , that was not the case ”

