FEC approves N9.6b for eleven Ecological intervention Projects

The Federal Executive Council at its weekly meeting has approved the sum of N9.6bn for Eleven Ecological intervention Projects in the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari attending the Chief Of Army Staff Annual Conference in Maiduguri, Borno State.

State House Correspondent, Mariah Olasehinde reports that the council also approved the reduction in the amounts payable for the purchase of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and NECO registration forms.

Jamb Fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME will be reduced from N5000 to N3500

The Senior Secondary School fees for NECO will be reduced from 11,350 naira to N9,850 and the Basic Education Certificate by NECO will reduce from N5,500 to N4000.

FEC also approved 14.7 Billion naira for new Ecowas travel certificates,and 3.4billion naira was approved for furnishing of three Federal Secretariats in Anambra, Zamfara and Bayelsa States.

331.2 Billion naira was also approved for rehabilitation of some bridges in the North East.

