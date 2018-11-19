FG approves 200m for construction of training centre in Taraba

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 200 million naira for the construction of administrative block of Aquatic Bio-resources Training Centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Tunari in Taraba State.

Deputy Senate minority leader representing Taraba South,Emmanuel Bwacha made the disclosure in Wukagari while presenting 2 buses and a Hilux van as part of his support to enhance operations.

Minister for Science and Technology, Ogbannaya Onu who received keys of the operational vehicles from the lawmaker commended him for supporting the centre.

Onu, who was represented by Christopher John handed the keys to the coordinator of the aquatic bio resources centre, promising effective

utilization of the vehicles.

