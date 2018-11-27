Home Business FG asks states to cut down on spending to boost IGR
FG asks states to cut down on spending to boost IGR
FG asks states to cut down on spending to boost IGR

FG asks states to cut down on spending to boost IGR

Image result for Nigerian governorsThe Federal Government has advised states to cut down on unnecessary overhead costs and enthrone fiscal discipline, if they are to increase their Internally Generated Revenue.

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said the application of such measures will enable governments at the states to properly manage the resources at their disposal.

This is coming at a time when state governors have expressed their inability to pay the proposed N30, 000 minimum wage, due to insufficient funds, and are calling for a review of the revenue sharing formula.

