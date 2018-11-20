FG reintegrates repentant Boko Haram fighters in Northeast

A stakeholders dialogue meeting on forgiveness, reconciliation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram Fighters has held in Damaturu. It was put together by the Centre for Democracy and Development, the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative and Operation Safe Corridor.

Michael Oshomah reports that the meeting was attended by experts in conflict resolution, security operatives, representatives of traditional and religious leaders as well as other relevant stakeholders in peace building.

The same event had been launched earlier in Borno state, and at that event, religious leaders and peace ambassadors preached forgiveness.

The meeting aimed at achieving a similar feat by creating a friendly environment for genuinely repentant boko Haram members who have gone through vocational training to be accepted in their ancestral communities.

A slideshow, told the story of how the repentant Boko Haram fighters underwent various vocational trainings in Gombe state in order to convince participants to take them back with love so they don’t return to the bush

to re-join terrorist groups.

Share this: Tweet



