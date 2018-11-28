Home News FG slashes JAMB, NECO secondary, basic exams fees 
FG slashes JAMB, NECO secondary, basic exams fees 
News
Nigeria
0

FG slashes JAMB, NECO secondary, basic exams fees 

0
0
now viewing

FG slashes JAMB, NECO secondary, basic exams fees 

now playing

Stakeholders call for reform of Nigerian education sector

now playing

Governor Fayemi scraps education levy in Ekiti schools

now playing

More than 13.2 million kids out of school - UBEC

NUC-TVCNews
now playing

NUC approves PhD, eight other programmes for Caleb University

now playing

ASUU threatens indefinite strike

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday reduced the examination registration fees for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Senior Secondary and Basic Education Certificate.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu at the end of the FEC meeting.

He said that the JAMB fee for the UTME will reduce from N5,000 to N3,500, the Senior Secondary School fee charge by NECO will reduce from N11,350 to N9,850 and the Basic Education certificate by NECO will reduce from N5,500 to N4,000.

According to him  the new charges would become effective from January, 2019.

Related Posts

Stakeholders call for reform of Nigerian education sector

TVCN 0

Governor Fayemi scraps education levy in Ekiti schools

TVCN 0

More than 13.2 million kids out of school – UBEC

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies