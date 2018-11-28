FG slashes JAMB, NECO secondary, basic exams fees 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday reduced the examination registration fees for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Senior Secondary and Basic Education Certificate.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu at the end of the FEC meeting.

He said that the JAMB fee for the UTME will reduce from N5,000 to N3,500, the Senior Secondary School fee charge by NECO will reduce from N11,350 to N9,850 and the Basic Education certificate by NECO will reduce from N5,500 to N4,000.

According to him the new charges would become effective from January, 2019.

