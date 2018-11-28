FG to fix major roads in the country ahead festive period – Works Minister

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has disclosed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N1.85b to carry out remedial works on the major arterial roads across the country for ease of movement and also reduce travelling hours during the ember festive period.

He said that money will be released to the 37 Federal Controllers of Works to effectively carry out the reconstruction works in the identified heavy traffic routes frequently used.

Fashola stated this while declaring open the Capacity Building Workshop for the Federal Controllers of Works with the theme: “Learning and Development for Greater Stature”, organized by the Ministry recently in Kaduna.

The Minister encouraged the Federal Controllers to apply the principle of emotional intelligence and project management taught during the workshop, adding that Zonal Directors of Works from the Ministry would be deplored to all the zones to oversee their activities and performances during this period.

Speaking earlier at the workshop, the Coordinator and Director Highways, North East Zone, Engr. Rufai Mohammed, said that part of the aims of the workshop was to discuss ways to tackle the challenges of the ember months and make necessary repairs where applicable. He noted that the workshop was to enable them achieve the set goals and accomplish government programmes and get value for money.

In a related development, the Minister also visited the Kaduna Power Plant project site to assess the progress of work aimed at providing additional 215 megawatt to the nation’s power grid. He expressed satisfaction on the level and quality of job being carried out in the last one year.

