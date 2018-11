The Federal government is set to launch a livelihood improvement Family Enterprise Programme in Kaduna and Benue States.

Officials said the life programme is designed to promote communities based on-farm and off-farm activities for job and wealth creation among women and youths in rural and sub-urban households.

Addressing farmers from Kogi, Benue and Kaduna who gathered in Abuja , speakers also want the government to always encourage small scale farmers through their policies.

