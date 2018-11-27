Home Health FG urges traditional leaders to support primary health care’s routine immunization
Image result for FG urges traditional leaders to support primary health care’s routine immunizationThe federal government has urged the Northern traditional Leaders council to support the primary health care’s routine immunization drive across the northern part of Nigeria.

This prompted an emergency meeting in Abuja on developing a community engagement framework for primary health care delivery.

The traditional leaders were sensitized on the critical roles they should play in strengthening routine immunization in the northern part of the country

Also launched by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, was a community engagement guide for Traditional Rulers.

