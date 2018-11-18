Fiji prime minister narrowly wins second term in office

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama will stay in power for a second term as he narrowly won a general election on Sunday after voting resumed following delays due to bad weather.

Bainimarama’s Fiji First party led with about 50 percent of the votes, closely followed by nearly 40 percent for opposition Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), according to the Fiji Elections Office (FEO).

Bainimarama, who has been the Prime Minister of Fiji since leading a bloodless coup in 2006, has won 27 of 51 seats, according to the electoral commission.

“I’m proud to become your prime minister once again,” Bainimarama told FBC News from Auckland, New Zealand, where he had been attending his brother’s funeral.

SODELPA, which won 21 seats, and three other losing parties urged the electoral commission and the FEO to refrain from officially announcing results, saying the tally process was not transparent.

Fiji went to polls on Wednesday, only the second time the country has held democratic elections since 2006.

