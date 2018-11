The final four hostages of the 81 people kidnapped from a boarding school in Cameroon, have been released.

The principal, a teacher and two students, were dropped off, just 15 miles from Bamenda.

It remains unclear who is behind the kidnapping in Bamenda, the government has blamed Anglophone rebels but they have denied responsibility.

Separatists took up arms in English-speaking parts of Cameroon a year ago.

