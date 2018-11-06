Four House of Reps members dump APC

Four members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives have announced their defection from the party with immediate effect.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who announced the defections on the floor of the House in Abuja on Tuesday, put the names of the defectors as Mr Abiodun Awoleye-Dada, who has moved to the Accord party; Mr Samuel Segun-Williams, who has moved to the Labour Party; Mr Lawan Hassan-Anka, who has joined the Peoples Democratic Party; and Lam Adesina, has defected to the African Democratic Congress.

