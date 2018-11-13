FRSC honours four diesel truck accident victims in Ondo

Four victims of road crashes, who died in an accident caused by a diesel truck in Ondo State, have been honoured with laying of wreaths by road safety officials. The honour of the victims was part of events lined-up to mark World Road Crash Victims Week.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, and the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, about 20,000 out of eleven million vehicles on Nigerian roads, are involved in road traffic accidents every year.

Between July and September, 2018, about one hundred and twenty-six lives have been wasted in road crashes. Also in Ondo State, a total of twenty lives were lost in three road crashes in one month.

In one of the crashes, four persons died in an accident caused by a tanker.

As part of events to mark the 2018 World Road Crash Victims Week, the state command of FRSC, organised a programme to honour the victims. Wreaths were laid by government officials and security agencies in honour of the four victims.

Three of them, the Ojuawos, are members of the same family. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu stresses the need for people to take safety measures.

Sector Commander of the FRSC, Rotimi Adeleye also gave insight into the event and the problem associated with road accidents.

Share this: Tweet



