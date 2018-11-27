Gboyega Oyetola sworn in as Osun governor

Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been sworn in as the 5th civilian governor of Osun state.Oyetola is succeeding Rauf Aregbesola, whose tenure ended on November 27 after completing his two terms of eight years as the fourth civilian governor of the state.

In his inaugural speech, the governor promised to organise an economic summit in the first quarter of his administration, which will recommend strategies for youth development.

Oyetola also added that his administration will position Osun State as a Viable market for foreign investors.

Early life and Education

Born in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State on September 29, 1954, Adegboyega Oyetola will be the 5th civilian governor of the Osun state.

He started his secondary education at Ifeoluwa Grammar School, Osogbo and graduated in 1972.

Oyetola proceeded to the University of Lagos and graduated with a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Insurance in 1978.

He proceeded for his mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Potiskum, present day Yobe State.

In 1990, He obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Lagos.

Career.

He was appointed Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola in 2011 .

Political Career

Oyetola was a member of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), and has been in the party through its metamorphosis to Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In July 2018, he contested with Osun state House of Representatives deputy speaker Yusuf Lasun and Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly Nojeem Salaam for the All Progressives congress gubernatorial candidacy of the September the 22nd, 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun state and won.

Share this: Tweet



