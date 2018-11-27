Home Business Germany releases $22.6m to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria
Germany has released the sum of $22.6m to support Nigerian youths in a bid to reduce unemployment and incessant migration. Head, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany in Nigeria, Christopher Wanzel made this known at a Skills Development for Youth Employment Stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

Germany is looking at the agricultural and construction sectors to tackle these issues.

And for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nigeria needs to address the skills gap by creating opportunities for the youths.

