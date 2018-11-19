Home Business Ghana partners AU to increase food production
Ghana partners AU to increase food production
Business
International
News
Nigeria
0

Ghana partners AU to increase food production

0
0
now viewing

Ghana partners AU to increase food production

Ghana has signed the science agenda framework adopted by the African Union to use science and technology to improve production in the agricultural sector.

The framework is for deepening the application of science and innovation for the transformation of agriculture in Africa
.
The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, said the agenda would consolidate the gains made by the country after the roll-out of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The science agenda is in line with targets under the Malabo Declaration by AU Heads of State and Government in 2014 to eliminate hunger, poverty and food insecurity by 2025.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies