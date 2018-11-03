Gov. Ishaku debunks military claim, says there is no illegal training camp in Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has denied allegation raised by the military authority that his government was funding illegal training camp in Gashaka local government.

Ishaku, who spoke through his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu at a press conference in Jalingo described the allegation attributed to Lt. Col. Sani Adamu as ‘false and gross misrepresentation of facts deliberately to misinform the general public.

He further explained that the training being conducted for the government by a licensed security agency – GH Security Services Ltd – is for Marshals as approved by the State House of Assembly under the state’s Open Grazing Restriction and Establishment of Ranches Law”.

He added that the current training in Serti, Gashaka Local Government of Taraba State is the second of such exercise in the state and would like to say with emphasis that the training does not involve the use of any form of weapons.

He said before the training started, all security formations in the state including the one which Lt. Col Adamu heads, were informed in writing and that the letters were duly acknowledged as received.

According to him the government was therefore surprised that any of the recipients of these letters could turn round to deny knowledge of the training being conducted in the open – in a public school.

