Gov Ishaku inaugurates 80 years old general hospital renovated by Taraba state Speaker

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has inaugurated an 80-year old maternity ward in Warwar General Hospital, Sardauna local government area of the state.

Speaker of the state Assembly, Peter Abel Diah renovated the facility neglected by successive governments in his constituency.

Governor Darius Ishaku applauded him for equipping and renovating the former missionary hospital which he said would complement his government’s efforts at bringing healthcare services to the citizenry.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ishaku applauded the Speaker’s initiative, promising that more medical personnel would be drafted to the facility for effective management.

The Speaker explained that his childhood experiences prompted him to renovate the missionary hospital which earlier ptovided service to Nigerians and neighbouring Cameroonians.

He thanked Governor Ishaku for the various assistance rendeted to his constituents.

The lawmaker also inaugurated 12 water projects across various communities in his constituency.

Some beneficiaries who shared their feelings thanked their representative for the humanitarian projects executed.

The Taraba state Speaker vowed to continue to deliver dividends of democracy in line with his campaign promises to his Mbanga constituents.

