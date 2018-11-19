Home News Governor Dickson wins award for Exemplary Leadership
Image result for Governor Dickson wins New Telegraph awardThe Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has won the “New Telegraph Award For Good Governance in 2018”.

Rather than bask in the euphoria of his latest laurel, the Bayelsa Governor seized the moment to call on political leaders and security agencies not to jeopardize the peace that now exists in the state.

Ovieteme George reports that from Education to Health and Agriculture, the Bayelsa Governor wants to leave his footprints on the sands of time. A policy of fiscal transparency and infrastructure development dot the landscape of Bayelsa.

Governor Seriake Dickson won the winner of the “New Telegraph Governor of the Year Award For Good Governance” – a recognition coming on the heels of two awards from Vanguard and Leadership Newspapers, all three in this year alone.

Present at the award ceremony are dignitaries who believe in the vision of the award recipient.

 

