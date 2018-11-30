Governor Fayemi approves retirement of Ekiti head of service

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the retirement of the Head of Service, Dr Gbenga Faseluka, from the State’s service.

The retirement which was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, and dated November 30, 2018, is with immediate effect.

Dr Faseluka is to hand over to the most senior Permanent Secretary, Mrs Peju Babafemi.

Mrs Babafemi is to function as Acting Head of Service pending the appointment of the substantive holder of the post.

Also, the Governor has approved the immediate redeployment of all Education Secretaries from the 16 Local Government Education Authorities.

The affected Education Secretaries are to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective local government education authorities.

A new set of Education Secretaries will be appointed in due course.

In a related development, Governor Fayemi has also approved the voluntary retirement of two of the recently reinstated Permanent Secretaries- Mr Akin Osho and Mrs Funke Falodun, following their letters of notification of voluntary retirement from the service.

The duo, in their letters of notification, appreciated Governor Fayemi for their reinstatement alongside four other colleagues earlier in the month. They described the development as a proof that Ekiti’s core values of fairness, equity and justice are being restored in the state.

