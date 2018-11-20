Group laments political violence against women

A grassroot women Political support group, Katsina Women Development Initiative, has condemned how some men are making efforts towards discouraging women from active participation in Politics.

Coordinator of the Association, Saratu Matazu, made the revelation during a Press Briefing in Katsina to dissociate the association from any form of fraudulent acts or conducts.

Matazu said the Association has so far disbursed more than N10m to the two thousand women in Katsina Central Senatorial District alone.

She said group generated only N2.6m as membership registration fee.

Also, the Gender and Social Inclusion, a Civil Society Organisation in Katsina state lamented on how Women are no being allow to play prominent roles in the state’s political arena.

The group said women in Katsina state are on many occasions being faced with political related Gender Based Violence.

