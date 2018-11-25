Home Business Group organises Entrepreneurial seminar for youths in Lagos
Image result for Entrepreneurial seminar organised for youths in LagosA non-governmental organisaion based in Lagos has organised an entrepreneurial seminar for youths as parts of its effort to urgently tackle the alarming youth unemployment rate put at more than 33 percent in Nigeria.

Addressing the more than one thousand youths gathered at the first edition of the Youth Empowerment Seminars (YES), with the theme “Developing Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs today, resource persons said the average Nigerian youths must put integrity first, make themselves available for entrepreneurial trainings, using the positive side of the internet and also learn to be self-reliant.

