Group seeks improved healthcare delivery

Representatives from six Northern Nigeria states are meeting in Katsina to brainstorm on the health of women and children.

The event will focus on improving care in pregnancy and for new-borns.

Awwal Ibrahim reports that according to experts, Maternal deaths occur every ten minutes and 528 newborns die every day and northern Nigeria has one of the poorest Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Newborn Health outcomes in the World.

Hence, Improving health conditions of Pregnant Women and Nursing Mothers , as well as Children, are the Cardinal objectives of the meeting.

The participants convened by MNCH2 a UK-AID program are from Kaduna, Kano, Yobe and Zamfara states as well as the Host state, Katsina and are comprised of community leaders ranging from the Traditional, Religious, Civil Society as well as from the Health Sector .

According to MNCH2, there is need for states to continue strengthening the Health sector and improving on the successes recorded within the last few years.

The Traditional Institutions pledge to intensify Sensitization Campaigns on the need for Ante and Post-Natal care by Mothers, and Immunisation for Children.

The CCSOs in Katsina state applaud Development Partners like the MNCH2 on it’s efforts through Supply of Free Drugs, Renovation of Health facilities and Capacity Training for Medical Staff.

The Convener of this meeting, MNCH2 appears optimistic that issues relating to Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health are now being given the attention they deserve in the six states they are supporting.

