Gunmen abduct three health workers in Nasarawa
Health
News
Nigeria
Gunmen abduct three health workers in Nasarawa

Image result for Gunmen abduct health workers in NasarawaThree officials of the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency have been abducted by unknown gunmen along Nasarawa-Toto road on Thursday.Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Nasarawa State, Kennedy Idrisu, who confirmed the incident, said that the three officials were traveling in a white Toyota Hilux van when the gunmen pounced on them at Bugan-Gwari village, at about noon,

“The abductors seized the workers and took them to an unknown destination,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia.

Idrisu said that the victims were on an official assignment from Lafia to Gadabuke in Toto Local Government, when they were seized by the gunmen.

He said that a joint Police and military team, in collaboration with the local vigilante, had been mobilised to the area with the view to rescue the victims and possibly arrest the abductors.

The Police’s image maker said that the Command was working assiduously to stem the tide of armed robbery and kidnapping in the state, and called for continuous support in that respect.

 

